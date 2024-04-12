"The Talk" to sign off for good in December after 15 seasons

"The Talk" will be going silent after 15 seasons. CBS announced the long-running daytime talk show is ending its run this fall.

CBS made the news official Friday, with CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and CBS Studios president David Stapf releasing a joint statement.

"'The Talk' broke new ground when it launched 14 years ago by returning daytime talk to CBS with a refreshing and award-winning format. Throughout the years, it has been a key program for CBS' top rated daytime line-up as it brought timely, important and entertaining topics and discussions into living rooms around the globe."

CBS announces "The Talk" will end its run in December with a shortened 15th season. Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

"The Talk" debuted in 2010 on CBS. It was created by actress Sara Gilbert, who was joined by Julie Chen Moonves, Holly Robinson Peete, Sharon Osbourne and Leah Remini.

The show has seen changing faces throughout the years. The show's current line-up is Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales and Jerry O'Connell.

"It goes without saying that hosting and producing a year-round talk show is no easy task, and we express our sincere gratitude to our amazing hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood, our executive producer/showrunner Rob Crabbe and the hardworking producing team and crew," Reisenbach and Stapf said. "We also want to acknowledge our former show hosts and colleagues who contributed throughout the seasons. We truly appreciate the skill, creativity, and dedication everyone involved brough to the show every day."

Reisenbach and Stapf also thanked the show's numerous guests and millions of viewers.

The show will have a shortened 15th season, which will celebrate the show's run.

"For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024," Reisenbach and Stapf said.

During its tenure "The Talk" has earned 11 Daytime Emmy Awards, also The People's Choice Award for Daytime TV Hosting Team and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series.