The San Francisco Giants home opener is Friday. Here's what to know.

After spending the opening week playing rivals the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Southern California, the San Francisco Giants finally come home to Oracle Park for their first game by the Bay this year.

When is the Giants home opener?

The Giants play their home opener on Friday, April 5, with a scheduled start of 1:35 p.m. at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Gates to the park will open at 10:35 a.m. Friday morning. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. for some of the special festivities scheduled to commemorate the game.

Who are the Giants playing in the home opener?

The Giants will have a rematch against the San Diego Padres, with Friday's game marking the first of three contests in San Francisco between the two teams. The Giants split their series with the Padres in San Diego, losing the opposing team's home opener 4-6 on March 28, winning the next two games on Friday (8-3) and Saturday (9-6) prior to the Padres dominating 13-4 in the series-closing game on Sunday.

What special events are planned for the Giants home opener?

In addition to a pre-game performance of "Lift Ev'ry Voice & Sing" by Stellar Award Winner, Billboard Artist and Bay Area gospel vocal star Lena Byrd Miles, the opening day festivities will include platinum recording artist and R&B sensation Montell Jordan (best known for his 1995 hit "This Is How We Do It") singing the National Anthem. There will also be a traditional F-15 flyover by the California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing before the start of the game. During the game, the team will hold a special in-game moment commemorating Jon Miller's 50th anniversary behind the microphone as an MLB announcer. Miller got his first baseball play-by play job in 1974, calling that year's World Series champion Oakland Athletics.

Are tickets available for the Giants home opener?

According to MLB.tickets.com, there were still tickets available for Friday's game as of Wednesday afternoon. The least expensive tickets were for $65 standing room seats. Upper deck seats started at $78 per ticket, while box seats ranged from $129 to $165. The limited club level seats available were $210 to $278. Lower box and field club seats ranged from $139 to $449. Available bleacher seats were $132 to $147.

Who to watch at the Giants home opener

The Giants went through a number of major changes during a busy offseason, with Bob Melvin returning to the Bay Area to become the team's manager. Melvin was born in Palo Alto, raised in Menlo Park and at one point during his MLB career played for the Giants as a catcher. He served as the manager for the Oakland A's for a decade starting in 2011, winning American League Manager of the Year with the team twice in 2012 and 2018 (he also was named National League Manager of the Year in 2007 with the Arizona Diamondbacks).

The Giants also made several big acquisitions, signing Korean rookie Jung Hoo Lee, four-time Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman (who played for Melvin during his stint with the A's) and two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the Padres (Snell is currently scheduled to make his debut as a Giant on the mound on April 8). Sadly one familiar presence at San Francisco Giants games for nearly a quarter century will be absent with the departure of longtime PA announcer Renel Brooks-Moon. She parted ways with the team last month after the sides failed to reach agreement on a contract extension.

How to get to Oracle Park for the Giants home opener

While some game attendees will brave Bay Bridge and/or freeway traffic into San Francisco by driving (reserving parking in advance is advised for those who do), Oracle Park is easily accessible via multiple modes of public transportation whether traveling via ferry, Caltrain BART or SF Muni. The Giants website has a full transit guide for getting to Oracle Park from any part of the Bay Area. The ball park is also easily walkable from BART and SF Muni stations on Market St.