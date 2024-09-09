Fire in staff area damages building at Roseville homeless nonprofit The Gathering Inn

ROSEVILLE – One building of a homeless nonprofit in Roseville was damaged in a fire late Sunday night.

Roseville Fire crews say they responded to The Gathering Inn along Berkeley Avenue a little after 11 p.m. after getting reports of a structure fire. Firefighters found that two-story building that was being used as an office and laundry area was on fire.

Firefighters worked quickly to put out the flames before other areas of the complex could be damaged. The flames were contained to the second floor of the building, Roseville Fire says, in a staff area.

No guests or employees were at the scene when first responders arrived.

Scene of the fire late Sunday night. Roseville Fire Department

While the area guests use at the complex was not affected by the fire, as of Monday morning crews say utilities to the facility have been shut off.

The Gathering Inn is reportedly working with local faith organizations to find a temporary location guests can use.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.

More than 300 people and families experiencing homelessness use services offered by The Gathering Inn every day, according to the nonprofit's website.