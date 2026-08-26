Elk Grove Tesla driver killed in fiery collision with tractor

The driver of a Tesla sedan died in a fiery collision with a tractor in Elk Grove early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 5:38 a.m. on eastbound Kammerer Road in southern Elk Grove. The California Highway Patrol said the grey four-door sedan hit the back of the tractor, which was hauling grapes on Kammerer Road just east of Lent Road in southern Elk Grove.

The crash caused the Tesla to catch fire, and Cosumnes Community Services District firefighters arrived to extinguish the fire. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The driver of the tractor didn't report any injuries, officers.

There was no word on whether impairment was a factor in the crash or whether the Tesla had been in self-driving mode before the collision.

The driver's identity was withheld until his family members were notified.