Teen rescued after jumping from Rainbow Bridge in Folsom, officials say

A teenage girl who jumped into Lake Natoma from Rainbow Bridge in Folsom was taken to a hospital Wednesday after landing on her back and getting stranded on a rock, officials said.

The Folsom Fire Department said crews were dispatched around 4:50 p.m. after receiving reports that the teen had jumped from the bridge into the American River.

The girl, believed to be 18 or 19 years old, had been with a group of young people who were jumping from the bridge, the fire department said.

Officials said she was conscious and talking but was unable to move when firefighters arrived.

A rescue boat was launched, and crews safely reached the teen before moving her to shore. Fire officials said the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Rainbow Bridge was temporarily closed while crews conducted the rescue but has since reopened. The Folsom Fire Department noted that signs posted on the bridge warn people not to jump from it.