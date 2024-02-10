Taylor Swift lands at LAX Saturday from Japan, in time for Super Bowl LVIII

Taylor Swift's mad dash to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl is almost complete, as the pop star's private jet landed at Los Angeles International Airport Saturday afternoon.

On the heels of her four-day Eras Tokyo tour, Swift flew from Japan to L.A. ahead of Sunday's big game, where her boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Swift trackers speculate that she could be driving from Los Angeles to Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII.

Ever since the Chiefs secured a spot in the Super Bowl, the big question has been whether Swift be able to make it from Japan to Vegas in time for the game. Luckily, time was on the singer's side.

With the 17-hour time difference between Japan's capital and Las Vegas, it was 1 a.m. Vegas time when she took the stage in Tokyo. After her final song, Swift rushed to a private jet at Haneda airport. With the time difference, Swift was able to land back in the United States with hours to spare before Sunday's kickoff.

The next leg of Swift's tour is in Australia, beginning Feb. 16.

The flight from Vegas to Melbourne, where Swift will be performing, is approximately 18 hours. Unlike the trip from Japan, the time difference won't be in her favor. Melbourne is 19 hours ahead of Las Vegas. Even so, Swift will have plenty of time to enjoy the Super Bowl and make it to Australia in time for her show.