A skier escaped serious injury after triggering an avalanche near Mount Rose Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe, prompting renewed warnings from avalanche experts as another round of storms moves into the Sierra Nevada.

The avalanche happened near Tamarack Peak, outside the resort in unmanaged backcountry terrain where avalanche mitigation is not performed.

Photos shared with the Sierra Avalanche Center show the aftermath of the early-season slide.

Andy Anderson, an avalanche forecaster with the center, said avalanches can happen naturally or be triggered by people.

"If there's enough snow to recreate, there's enough snow to have an avalanche," Anderson said.

According to the skier's account, the avalanche started about 30 yards above him and carried him roughly 150 yards down the mountain. The slide was about four feet deep, but the skier managed to stay near the surface and was buried only up to his thighs.

Anderson said the most concerning part of the incident was not necessarily the size of the avalanche, but the potential danger posed by the debris and the possibility that the skier was caught off guard.

"To me, the significance is not the size of the avalanche, but the fact there was so much stuff to hit, and it probably caught him by surprise, would be my guess," Anderson said.

Weak snow layer creates avalanche risk

Anderson said snow that fell around Halloween created a weak layer beneath the snowpack. Additional snowfall can add weight to that layer, increasing the potential for an avalanche.

"These little weak layers of snow on the slopes, and then we get these big storms on top of that, those weak layers tend to break, and that's when avalanches start," Anderson said.

The incident happened in backcountry terrain near Tamarack Peak, where conditions can be unpredictable and ski resort safety measures do not apply.

At Northstar California Resort, ski patrol crews monitor conditions and work to reduce avalanche risks within the resort's managed terrain.

Dennis Baggett of Northstar said skiers and snowboarders should respect closures and follow resort safety guidance.

"They're experts in this space, and we really respect them for what they do, and we ask guests to as well," Baggett said. "When an area is closed, it's closed for a reason, and it's important that guests respect that."

The Sierra Avalanche Center typically begins issuing its avalanche forecasts in early December. However, Anderson said the center planned to begin forecasting earlier this season, starting the following day ahead of the incoming storm.