Tua Tagovailoa's concussion sparks concern on Sacramento football fields

SACRAMENTO -- Youth football safety concerns are once again taking center stage after Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa took a brutal hit to the head.

Tagovailoa appeared to convulse on the field moments after impact. Though he was able to walk off the field, he was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Hits like these have Sacramento-area coaches turning to new technology to better protect their players. One tool that is gaining popularity is the guardian cap, which is a padded cover that fits over helmets during practice to reduce the risk of head injuries.

While not every school in the Sacramento region has adopted these caps, Sac-Joaquin CIF says that more schools are beginning to use them.

"It just adds more padding, and mentally, I think the kids feel a little bit safer when they're wearing them. Our entire junior program uses them now, and it's great," said Chris Horner, Casa Roble High School's football coach.

Coach Horner also says there is currently a strict concussion protocol in place before allowing any player back on the field.