Sword-armed suspect barricaded in Sacramento home shot by officer, taken to hospital

SACRAMENTO – Officers say the suspect who was barricaded in a Sacramento home has now been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 100 block of Dragonfly Circle.

Sacramento police said officers were trying to contact the suspect, but that person refused to leave the home.

Additional people inside the home weren't able to leave, officers said. Crisis negotiators were at the scene.  

A little after 8 a.m., police announced that an officer-involved shooting had occurred. The suspect has been taken to the hospital for treatment, but no information on their condition has been released. 

No officers nor any of the other people who were in the home were hurt, police said. 

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. 

Expect a large police presence in the neighborhood through the morning as police investigate the scene. 

