Sutter County deputies arrest suspect in school construction site burglaries

An arrest has been made in the case of several recent burglaries at school construction sites in Sutter County.

The sheriff's office says Lincoln Elementary and Andros Karperos Middle schools have been dealing with thefts.

Detectives have been examining surveillance video and, on Tuesday, the sheriff's office announced that they had identified and arrested a suspect – 54-year-old Sacramento resident Wilfred Danna Clifford.

A search warrant was served to Clifford in Sacramento on Tuesday, the sheriff's office says.

Exactly what and how much was allegedly stolen by Clifford has not been disclosed by authorities.

Clifford has been booked into Sutter County Jail and is facing charges of burglary and grand theft.