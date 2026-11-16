Sutter County Highway 99 crash kills wrong-way driver, injures another

A wrong-way driver was killed and another man injured in a head-on crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County late Sunday night, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. on northbound Highway 99 south of Striplin Road.

CHP said a Honda Civic was heading south in the northbound lanes when it crashed head-on into a Toyota Camry.

Both vehicles went off the road after the crash.

Officers said the Honda driver died at the scene. The Toyota driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to Adventist Health and Rideout Medical Center.

Investigators have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

The crash remains under investigation.