Sutter County Fire Station 8 temporarily closes because of low staffing

Sutter County Firefighters said Station 8 closed because there was no staff available to work.

The closure will be in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Thursday and will impact response times in the Oswald-Tudor area.

Sutter County Professional Firefighters, Local 5032, said emergency responses will be coming from surrounding stations and mutual aid.

The staffing shortage is also expected to impact the Sutter and Live Oak areas as the department is down an engine company and reduces fire ground operations.

"Our firefighters continue to work overtime and pick up additional shifts to keep stations staffed, but we have reached a point where there simply are not enough available personnel to cover every position," a graphic shared on social media by the department firefighters read.

People in the area are still told to call 911 in an emergency.

Station 8 is located at the corner of Highway 99 and Berry Road, just south of Yuba City.