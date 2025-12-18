Sutter County driver dies in crash on Humphrey Road

One person is dead after a crash in Sutter County Thursday evening, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol responded to Humphrey Road and Butte House Road just after 5:45 p.m., saying a red Chevrolet Silverado went through the t-intersection.

Officers said the driver, a man in his 30s, was not wearing a seat belt. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The CHP said DUI is still being investigated, but there was an open alcoholic beverage container in the vehicle.

The crash did not force any road closures.

No other injuries were reported.