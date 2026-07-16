Sutter County Airport plane crash leaves at least 1 dead, sheriff says

At least one person died in a plane crash at Sutter County Airport on Thursday morning, authorities said.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office confirmed it is investigating the crash at the airport, located just south of Yuba City and Marysville.

It appears that the plane involved was a fixed-wing, single-engine aircraft.

Scene of the crash.

Officials have not released any other details about the aircraft involved or what led up to the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story.