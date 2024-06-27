Teen among 3 suspects arrested in deadly shooting at Stockton truck stop

STOCKTON – Three suspects, including a 17-year-old boy, were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a Stockton truck stop earlier this month, police said.

The Stockton Police Department said it arrested 50-year-old Herbert Comauex, 39-year-old Karlotta Rasberry and the teenager in connection with the shooting along the 1000 block of W. Charter Way, just off Interstate 5, before midnight on June 6.

A 45-year-old man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators had said that the 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were in the parking lot for the truck stop when the suspects confronted and tried to rob them.

Detectives were able to identify and obtain warrants for Comauex, Rasberry and the teen.

Comauex was arrested on June 11 near Union Street and Main Street when police were investigating an incident. Rasberry was arrested the next day during an unrelated call for serve on E. Anderson Street. The teenager was contacted and arrested in Antioch during a call for service.

Comauex and Rasberry were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for homicide while the teen was booked into juvenile hall for homicide.