2 injured in suspected road-rage shooting in North Sacramento, police say

Two people were injured in a suspected road-rage shooting Wednesday evening in North Sacramento, officials said.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers were flagged down shortly after 7 p.m. about a shooting near the 3500 block of Marysville Boulevard, police said.

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Both were treated for their injuries, but additional information was not available on the individuals.

Investigators said they believe the shooting stemmed from a road-rage incident. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived and has not been located.

Police also responded to a reported shooting near Jessie Avenue and Dignity Way around the same time.

Sacramento police said investigators believe that incident is related to the shooting on Marysville Boulevard. No additional injuries were reported at the Jessie Avenue scene.