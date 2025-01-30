Suspected arsonist arrested after series of trash can fires in Carmichael

Suspect arrested after series of trash can fires in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — An arrest was made after multiple trash cans were set on fire in a Carmichael neighborhood, officials said Thursday.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said the fires happened around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Paradise Drive.

Jon Kucer, 30, was arrested and has since been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. He faces arson-related charges, Metro Fire said.

A CBS Sacramento photographer captured images of burned garbage cans on Wise Court, which extends off of the north side of Paradise Drive.

Kit Ruggles, a longtime Carmichael resident who lives just west of Paradise Drive on Marshall Avenue, told CBS Sacramento that her trash can was also burned Wednesday night.

Ruggles said this was not the first time something like this happened in the area.

"A couple of months ago, there was a green waste container that caught on fire, and it melted and burned to the ground. At the same time, the house [down at the corner], their whole fence and the trees caught on fire," she said. "It's a big concern and now with this again, I told the firemen that I thought it was arson because it seems like it keeps happening."

Kucer lives in the area where the fires occurred, Metro Fire added. No further details were available.