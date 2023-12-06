Suspect in prison attack of Paul Flores, Kristin Smart's convicted killer, faces attempted murder charge

COALINGA - An attempted murder charge has been filed against the man suspected of slashing Paul Flores' neck at the Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga earlier this year, according to the Fresno County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Jason Budrow is facing attempted murder and other various charges after Flores, who is convicted of killing Stockton teen Kristin Smart in 1996 while they were both students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, was slashed in the neck with a manufactured weapon on Aug. 23.

Flores was airlifted to a hospital in Fresno for further treatment. He is serving 25 years behind bars.

Budrow is serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

He was convicted of strangling his girlfriend in 2010 in Riverside. He is also convinced of strangling his cellmate, serial killer Roger Reece Kibbe – who was known as the I-5 Strangler in the 1970s and 1980s.

If Budrow is convicted of the charges in connection with the assault of Flores, he faces 27 years to life, plus a nine-year determinate sentence for the enhancements, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office said.

He is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 8.