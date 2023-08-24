Kristin Smart's convicted killer, Paul Flores, hospitalized after prison attack

COALINGA — Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing Stockton teen Kristin Smart in 1996 while they were both students at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, was hospitalized after an attack in prison, his attorney confirmed Wednesday.

Flores was attacked at Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga and was transported to an area hospital for care.

The extent of his injuries or what led up to the attack are unknown, Flores' attorney Harold Mesick said. Mesick said he learned of the attack at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

PRISON ATTACK: Paul Flores, the man convicted of killing #stockton's Kristin Smart while they were both students at Cal... Posted by Madisen Keavy on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

CBS13 has reached out to the prison for details and a status update but has not heard back as of the publishing of this story.

Flores was sentenced back in March to 25 years to life behind bars. Meanwhile, Smart's family says there won't be closure until her remains are found.