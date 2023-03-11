Paul Flores sentenced to 25 years to life for 1996 murder of Kristin Smart

SALINAS -- Paul Flores, the former Cal Poly classmate of Stockton native Kristin Smart, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for her death.

After nearly two hours of victim impact statements from Smart's family, Monterey County Superior Court Judge Jennifer O'Keefe told Flores he deserves to spend "every day he has left" behind bars. Due to California law, Flores would be eligible for parole in 15 years.

Smart disappeared over Memorial Day weekend 1996 during her freshman year at Cal Poly. Flores has long been suspected by Smart's family to be involved, as he was the last person who saw her alive. Flores told investigators repeatedly when he left Smart after an off-campus party near the dorms, she was alive.

Before Flores was sentenced, his attorney Robert Sanger argued two motions filed for a new trial and an acquittal. He said that the prosecutor, Chris Peuvrelle made prosecutorial errors during his presentation. Judge O'Keefe did not agree and both motions were denied.

Flores' case was heard in a months-long trial in 2022 alongside his father, Ruben Flores, who was acquitted for charges related to Smart's disappearance.

Ruben was in attendance in the courtroom on Friday alongside his ex-wife, Paul's mother, Susan Flores.

Also in the courtroom, some members of both Flores juries, there as citizens to see the case to the end.

All of Smart's family members spoke candidly about the loss that came at the hands of Flores. They each asked O'Keefe to impose the maximum sentence, of 25 years to life, which was the ultimate outcome.

It's not over, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson: "We want to remind the community this case is not over yet. And it won't be over until Kristin has been returned to her family."