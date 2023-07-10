More than 60 tips checked out in the search for Roseville's Mahany Park accused killer

ROSEVILLE -- Dozens of law enforcement are looking for the accused killer and they are asking for the public's help in tracking him down.

New information from the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows that 64 tips have come through and they have checked out each one. Many of these tips are focused on the area near I-80 and China Garden Road.

A woman who only wanted to be identified as Monica lives near China Garden Road. Her backyard gave her a bird's eye view of the manhunt for 35-year-old Eric Abril, the suspected killer who snuck out of Sutter Roseville Medical Center on Sunday.

70 law enforcement agencies, from Roseville Police to U.S. marshalls, have searched the ground and above via chopper with 24-hour air surveillance.

She said, "We hike back here down along the creek and there are several homeless encampments down along the water. It's really dense overgrowth and there are a million places to hide."

Placer County Sheriff says a preliminary investigation revealed that the deputy was not asleep during the incident, but Abril was able to "defeat his restraints".

The Sheriff's Office is now reviewing its corrections policies and procedures regarding inmate transportation, supervision, and security.

Anyone who sees Abril is encouraged to call 911 immediately. There is also a tip line to submit information that could help locate Abril and the number is (916) 409-1257.