Suspect in early April West Sacramento homicide investigation arrested

WEST SACRAMENTO - A suspect in a West Sacramento homicide investigation earlier this month has been arrested, police said.

Joseph Baker, 37, was wanted for a reported deadly assault on April 3 in the area of N. Harbor Boulevard and Riverbank Road.

West Sacramento resident Richard Gomez, 50, was identified as the person who was found dead.

What led up to the incident remains unknown. On Sunday, police announced in a news release about a separate homicide that Baker had been arrested on Saturday.