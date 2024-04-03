Person found dead in West Sacramento after reported assault, police say

WEST SACRAMENTO - An investigation is underway after a person was found dead in West Sacramento Wednesday night after police said they received a report of an assault.

The West Sacramento Police Department received reports around 7:30 p.m. of an assault in the area of N. Harbor Boulevard and Riverbank Road.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead. Their identification has not been released and no other victims were located.

What led up to the incident is unknown and no one is in custody.

The incident remains under investigation and was turned over to West Sacramento detectives.