Suspect in deadly Stockton shooting arrested in Merced County

STOCKTON — A suspect wanted in connection to a deadly shooting in Stockton was arrested in Merced County, authorities said Friday.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight on September 15 along Henry Long Boulevard.

The Stockton Police Department said officers located a 57-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. That victim was declared dead at an area hospital.

Mugshot of Tyran White, 56 Stockton Police Department

Detectives eventually identified Tyran White, 56, as the suspected shooter. White was located on Thursday in the city of Los Banos and was taken into custody without incident.

White has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on a homicide charge, police said.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. There was no information available on a motive for the shooting.