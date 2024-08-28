Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in shooting that killed woman in Stockton

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Stockton earlier this month, police said Wednesday. 

On Aug. 3 at about 2 a.m. officers responded to a report that a person was shot at a home on E Churchill Street between N El Dorado Street and N Sutter Street. 

A 31-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died days later, police said.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jason Cinotti, was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. He was booked into jail for homicide. 

The case remains under investigation. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.