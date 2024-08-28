Suspect arrested in shooting that killed woman in Stockton

STOCKTON – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting in Stockton earlier this month, police said Wednesday.

On Aug. 3 at about 2 a.m. officers responded to a report that a person was shot at a home on E Churchill Street between N El Dorado Street and N Sutter Street.

A 31-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died days later, police said.

The suspect, 40-year-old Jason Cinotti, was arrested on Tuesday, according to police. He was booked into jail for homicide.

The case remains under investigation.