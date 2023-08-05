Suspect accused of shooting Stockton police sergeant appears before judge

Suspect accused of shooting police sergeant in Stockton makes first court appearance

STOCKTON – The suspect accused of shooting a police sergeant while in the line of duty appeared before a judge for the first time Friday.

According to prosecutors, Sunthawon "Benny" Savon, 20, has a criminal history including illegal possession of a firearm.

A judge decided to not issue bail since the Stockton native faces 25 years to life.

"I'm surprised that someone would shoot a police officer," said Michael Randolph, a resident.

"I'm glad that he's fine," Edith Verstl said.

On Thursday, the Stockton Police Dept. released body camera video capturing the dangerous moment.

Investigators say Savon reportedly fired multiple rounds at a nine-year-veteran sergeant during the early Wednesday morning chase.

Moments before, officers followed a lead on a carjacking investigation. A 69-year-old victim claimed he was beaten with a firearm, according to officials.

"This was a brazen attack on a Stockton police officer, the man was shot multiple times," said Lee Neves, acting spokesperson for the San Joaquin County District Attorney. "You bet we're going to go for life."

Off-camera, the defendant's family told CBS13 they do not believe Savon is responsible.

Meanwhile, the Stockton Police Officers Association hailed the sergeant's sacrifice in an online post.

CBS13 is also learning the sergeant is a Stockton native who served seven years with the U.S. Army. He is also a husband father to two young children and an active member of his church, according to the Stockton Police Officers Association.

Despite the police department being 130 officers short, they are still on the streets continuing to stop rising crime, it said.

The union also sharply criticized city leaders for allegedly failing to recruit and retain officers.

"It's a tough job being a law enforcement individual," said Robert Fernandez, another resident. "Politics are involved, unfortunately."

In a statement, the mayor wrote the city recognizes the challenges officers face.

"I have been and continue to be committed to increasing support for SPD recruitment and retention strategies and incentives," Mayor Kevin Lincoln said.

To date, City Council has approved recruitment and retention effort requests agendized for City Council consideration.

The City Manager, as the Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Stockton, is the Labor Negotiator responsible for collective bargaining and negotiations between public safety unions and the City.

Currently, there are discussions between the City Manager and the SPOA regarding additional recruitment and retention incentives."

As for the tension between the city and police union, the mayor said there are discussions between the city manager and the police union regarding additional recruitment and retention incentives.

Meanwhile, the carjacking and shooting cases are still considered active investigations.