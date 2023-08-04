Bodycam video captures moment Stockton police sergeant was shot

STOCKTON – A day after a police sergeant was shot while in the line of duty, the Stockton Police Dept. released body-camera footage chronicling the terrifying moments leading up to the dangerous encounter with a gunman.

According to the department, a pistol and rifle were used during the shooting. Though, police are still investigating how many shooters are involved in the incident.

In never-before-seen body cam video, the recording shows a chase quickly escalating early Wednesday morning.

"I'm shot. I'm taking rounds," said the nine-year-veteran sergeant whose identity has not been released by Stockton police.

On Thursday, Chief Stanley McFadden walked through the harrowing scene near Kentfield Road and Gateway Court during a news conference at police headquarters, also attended by the county prosecutor.

"What was perpetrated that evening against an officer could've been perpetrated against anyone," McFadden said.

The top cop called the report for a downed officer the dreaded call no chief wants to hear.

According to officials, the sergeant chased a vehicle matching a carjacking description. A 69-year-old carjacking victim called 911 to say he was badly beaten with a firearm.

During the chase, someone shot multiple rounds at officers while hitting the sergeant just outside of his bulletproof vest.

"It was maybe 15 to 20 gunshots," said Juliano Shiloh, a neighbor recalling the early Wednesday shooting.

Behind closed doors, families said they hunkered down.

"I grabbed my daughter and ran to the bathroom," Paris Garrett said.

The department announced it detained multiple people while arresting Sunthawon "Benny" Savon. He's expected to appear before a judge Friday.

Earlier this year, police arrested 20-year-old Stockton man for illegal possession of a firearm.

"Anyone who harms a police officer is a special danger to our entire community," said District Attorney Ron Freitas.

The prosecutor is vowing to prosecute everyone responsible to the fullest extent of the law.

Police detained five people at the scene.

However, it is not clear what role the other four people played in either the carjacking or shooting.

Meanwhile, the chief shared the sergeant was in good spirits during a hospital visit.

"As I've said before — they're more than just officers," the chief said. "They're also human beings. They're also important to other people."