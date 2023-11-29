Supervisors break ground on new San Joaquin County morgue facility

FRENCH CAMP - Construction is now underway for a new medical examiner and morgue facility at the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office complex in French Camp.

The San Joaquin Board of Supervisors broke ground on Wednesday to replace the current morgue facility.

"The Board of Supervisors wants to ensure the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's office remains up to date, with proper space and equipment to allow them to best serve the residents of our county," said board chairman Robert Rickman. "The medical examiner's work is vital for the families of San Joaquin County, whether it is to pursue justice or closure for those who have lost a loved one. This new space will provide the best possible environment for both our employees and the members of the public we are committed to serve."

The $25 million facility will be about 18,000 square feet and is projected to be complete in August 2025.

It will be designed to have enough space for forensic equipment and enough space for staff. It will provide a controlled environment for security.

Included in the project designs are public spaces to meet the needs for access, information, privacy and expression of grief.

It will also be a facility that will be able to accommodate change and expansion.