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Suisun City man charged with murder, hit-and-run after crash at Napa casino

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Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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A Suisun City man was charged with murder and hit-and-run after a crash outside the Ace and Vine Casino in Napa earlier this week, prosecutors said on Thursday.

Reginald Davis Jr. is accused of running over 33-year-old Cody Johnson in the parking lot of Ace and Vine Casino along Lincoln Avenue in Napa early Tuesday morning, prosecutors said. Authorities said the crash stemmed from a fight. 

Prosecutors said Davis, 24, then took off from the scene and drove to his home in Suisun City, where he was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon. 

On Thursday, the Napa County District Attorney's Office announced that it filed murder and hit-and-run charges against Davis. Prosecutors said he also faces aggravating factors that the victim was vulnerable and the crimes encompass violence, cruelty, viciousness or callousness. 

Davis is being held in jail without bail. 

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