Suisun City leaders to hold another emergency meeting after malware attack

A Northern California city will hold another emergency council meeting Tuesday, days after a malware attack disrupted public safety systems and other city operations.

Suisun City leaders are set to meet at 8 a.m. for a special session that will include a closed-door portion. The city has not publicly detailed what council members will discuss behind closed doors.

It comes three days after the council unanimously declared a state of emergency in response to the attack during a special Saturday meeting. The declaration allows the city to more quickly access emergency resources and recover costs related to the cybersecurity incident.

City officials said malicious software infected its IT systems Friday morning, affecting 911 routing, police and fire dispatch, records and other city services. Suisun City shut down its entire IT network to contain the threat and preserve evidence for a federal investigation.

As of Monday, officials said public safety operations remain active, but some city services were still limited or closed to the public.

Police and firefighters have continued responding to calls, city officials stressed, while dispatchers were taking 911 and non-emergency calls through the Solano County dispatch center.

Suisun City officials have said they are working with the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, California Office of Emergency Services and other agencies.

Exactly how the malware entered the city's systems, and who may be responsible, has not been detailed by officials.