2 wounded in drive-by shooting in Suisun City, suspects sought

An investigation is underway after two people were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Solano County on Thursday evening, authorities said.

According to Suisun City police, officers were called to the 1300 block of Blossom Avenue, between Sarah Way and Railroad Avenue around 7:10 p.m., following multiple reports of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two victims, who were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police on the scene of a shooting on Blossom Avenue in Suisun City on Sep. 3, 2026. Code 3 News

Police said an initial investigation found that the suspects in another vehicle drove alongside the victims and fired several rounds.

In a statement Friday, police did not provide a description of the suspects or a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's investigations unit at 707-421-7373.