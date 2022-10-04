Streaker tackled by Rams linebacker during game against 49ers

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles a streaker Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner tackles a streaker 00:19

A streaker's run was abruptly ended by a Rams linebacker on Monday.

Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down the streaker who managed to get away from security during an on-field escapade.

With under a minute before halftime, the fully-clothed streaker dodged security and made it sideline-to-sideline during the Los Angeles Rams' Monday night matchup against their divisional rival the San Francisco 49ers.

Security struggled to keep up with the fan, who was carrying a pink smoke grenade. However, when the fan reached the Rams' sideline the 6-foot, 241-pound Wagner tackled him to the ground. Security promptly detained the streaker and the game resumed shortly after.

Linebacker Takkarist McKinley also chased down the streaker but Wagner intercepted the fan before McKinley could hit him.

At the time, the Rams were losing to the Niners 14-6.