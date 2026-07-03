Stowers hits 2 of the Marlins' 5 HRs in a 12-5 win over the A's

Kyle Stowers hit two home runs in a 4-for-5 night, Heriberto Hernández, Jakob Marsee and Owen Caissie also homered and the Miami Marlins beat the Athletics 12-5 on Friday night.

Stowers had his second four-hit game of the season, matching a June 17 performance against the Phillies.

Hernández's 414-foot three-run shot in the first inning made it a five-run game before the first out was recorded, as the first five batters all came around to score.

Liam Hicks scored on Xavier Edwards' bases-loaded walk, and Stowers came across on a passed ball. Marsee's first of the night added one more run before the A's finally got out of the inning.

The A's briefly staged a rally, as Nick Kurtz hit a two-run homer in the third and Jeff McNeil had a three-run double in the fourth, but Stowers hit a solo homer in the sixth and a two-run shot in the eighth to stretch the lead back to five.

Caissie tacked on a two-run homer in the ninth to put the game on ice.

Tyler Phillips worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits and five runs against two strikeouts. Five Miami relievers combined for 5 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, and Lake Bachar (1-0) picked up the win with two hitless innings.

Kurtz and Carlos Cortes paced the A's with two hits each. Jack Perkins (2-4) allowed seven hits and seven runs to take the loss as the opener, striking out eight.

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Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (9-4, 4.20 ERA) was set to start Saturday night against RHP Aaron Civale (5-5, 4.92).