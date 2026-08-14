1971 Chevy Chevelle stolen from San Mateo County found 33 years later

A 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle stolen in San Mateo County more than three decades ago has finally been returned to its original owner.

The classic car was reported stolen in 1993 and remained missing for the next 33 years, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Its unlikely recovery began during a recent vehicle identification number inspection by officers with CHP's Auburn office.

During the inspection, officers noticed something that prompted a closer look. Further investigation revealed the Chevelle was the same car reported stolen in San Mateo County decades earlier.

CHP officers worked with the San Mateo Police Department to confirm the vehicle's history before reuniting it with its original owner.

"After more than three decades, this classic is finally back where it belongs," CHP Auburn said in announcing the recovery Thursday.

Authorities have not disclosed where the Chevelle has been for the past 33 years or how it eventually ended up in Auburn.