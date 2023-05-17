Stolen Air Force medal recovered during Rancho Cordova raid

RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities in Rancho Cordova are attempting to return stolen items recovered during a raid to their rightful owners — they are items that are providing answers to questions about some cold cases.

Deputies are also trying to track down the owner of one particular item that was recovered: an Air Force medal.

Ron Corbett was glad to get his gun back.

"It has a lot of sentimental value," he said.

This rifle was stolen from his place of business while he was out of town.

"It was given to my wife by my mom from her dad, and her dad did a lot of reenactments," Corbett said.

It turned up during the search that happened last Friday as part of an investigation.

"Associated gang members. We had developed information knowing the subjects were convicted felons. They had firearm history, [and the] subjects were also prior convicted felons for burglary," a sheriff's spokesperson said.

Investigators found nine firearms and bicycles among the recovered items. Deputies linked some of the evidence found to 11 other cold case investigations.

They are asking for the public's help in tracking down the owner of a recovered Air Force medal. Deputies are hopeful they can return the medal, and the other items, to its rightful owner as they did for Corbett.

"I want to thank them for doing their job," Corbett said of the deputies. "They did a great job and it means a lot to us."

If any of the stolen items are yours, please contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.