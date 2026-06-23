San Joaquin County deputy shoots suspect during traffic stop near Stockton

A San Joaquin County sheriff's deputy shot a suspect near Stockton late Tuesday morning after deputies spotted what the sheriff's office described as a gun during a traffic stop.

The sheriff's office said deputies were investigating a disturbance call near Moon Avenue around 11:30 a.m. when they saw a vehicle leaving the scene.

The vehicle was later pulled over near Wisconsin and Michigan avenues in the Country Club area, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies said the driver was the only person in the vehicle. At some point during the traffic stop, deputies said they spotted a gun.

One deputy then shot the suspect, the sheriff's office said. Deputies immediately started first aid, and the suspect was taken to a hospital.

The suspect's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.