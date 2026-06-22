Watch CBS News
Local News

Stockton shooting leaves 18-year-old dead on West Weber Avenue

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

An investigation is underway in Stockton after an 18-year-old man was fatally shot early Monday morning.

Stockton police said officers responded near West Weber Avenue and South Van Buren Street shortly after 1 a.m. to investigate a report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found the 18-year-old with a gunshot wound near a parking lot.

sph-stkn-nenas-incident-monday-morning.jpg
Scene of the shooting investigation. 

Medics took him to a hospital, but police said he later died.

Homicide detectives are investigating. No suspect information or other details about the case have been released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue