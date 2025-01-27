Stockton traffic crackdown results in 119 stops, 21 vehicle impounds, 2 arrests

More than 100 cars stopped, nearly 2 dozen impounded in Stockton traffic crackdown

STOCKTON — Dozens of Stockton drivers were stopped, cited, or had their vehicles impounded over the weekend as part of focused traffic safety efforts by the city's police department.

The Stockton Police Department's Traffic Unit crackdown happened in two areas: Hammer Lane at West Lane, and Airport Way at Hazelton Avenue. The areas were chosen because of community concerns, a high number of injury collisions and reports of reckless driving.

The result: 119 traffic stops, 21 vehicles impounded, and two arrests. One driver was arrested at Union and Market Streets, according to police, when officers discovered a loaded gun during a proactive enforcement stop.

I spoke to neighbors near both enforcement areas who echoed the same sentiments: cars drive too fast, often run red lights or cause accidents because of reckless driving.

A Stockton family has 5 cars crashed into near Airport Way, where Stockton PD Traffic Unit focused efforts over the weekend.



"The way people are driving nowadays is just crazy. They run stop lights. I mean, I literally wait 10 seconds before I cross a green light. That's how paranoid I am due to that. I lost five vehicles already," said Alberto Gonzalez, who lives near Airport Way.

Gonzalez said he is one of those community members who has voiced concerns to the police. He said he is weary after losing five cars to reckless drivers or speeding drivers who passed his house and, in every instance, ran into a vehicle parked outside.

Gonzalez explained that in one case of road rage, a driver shot at him and his wife, hitting the passenger side door. They were not injured, he said, but the experience has their family on edge when out on these highly traveled roads.

"The community has voiced concerns about traffic enforcement in certain areas. We just want to remind the community that our traffic officers are out there every day," said David Scott, Stockon police spokesperson.

Cars impounded due to driving on a suspended or without a license can be held for up to 30 days.