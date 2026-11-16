A recently upgraded levee along Tenmile Slough in Stockton is expected to provide added flood protection for nearby neighborhoods as California prepares for El Niño.

The San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency says the improvements address one of the most critically deficient sections of the Central Valley levee system, helping protect residents and property in an area vulnerable to flooding.

"Making sure this infrastructure is done and ready for the winter, ready for El Niño season, means our Stockton and San Joaquin County residents can have peace of mind," said Darren Suen, the agency's executive director.

Suen, a civil engineer, said the levee was a priority because of the number of people and homes that could be affected if it failed.

"You're protecting over a quarter of a million people and people's biggest asset, their homes, are right here on the other side of this levee," Suen said.

The work is part of the $1.95 billion Lower San Joaquin River Project, a long-term effort to improve flood protection in the Stockton area. The Tenmile Slough section was prioritized for improvements, with the surrounding area located within a 200-year flood plain.

Suen said El Niño does not necessarily mean Northern California will have an unusually wet winter. Historically, he said, precipitation during El Niño years has varied.

"At least for Northern California, a third of the El Niños have been dry," Suen said. "A third of them have been wetter than usual and a third of them have just been average in terms of what precipitation comes down."

He said the levee improvements are intended to prepare the region for the possibility of flooding, regardless of what the season brings.

The need for stronger flood protection became especially clear after the devastating 1997 floods. Following that disaster, the California Department of Water Resources and the Central Valley Flood Protection Board identified significant flood risks in the San Joaquin River Basin.

Charlie Halford, vice chair of the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency, experienced those floods firsthand while serving as a Manteca police captain.

"In 1997, when we had El Niño, it had a very large snow accumulation…in late December, and then in January, we got the atmospheric rivers coming in and melted all that snow and had a tremendous amount of water coming down through the river system," Halford said.

The improvements along Tenmile Slough include a seepage wall designed to help prevent water from moving underneath the levee, a rock face to protect against wave action and an access road for maintenance and emergency response.

"Improvements on this levee are a huge deal for these houses, and you can see those houses over there that the levee is about the same height as the top of the house," Halford said. "The water, if you get water up against this levee, it wants to go under it and so the seepage wall protects that."

Once the broader project is complete, officials expect it to provide improved flood protection for approximately 122,000 residents and $28.7 billion in property in north and central Stockton.

Suen said the Tenmile Slough work is only one part of a much larger effort. The agency is looking to improve about 23 miles of levees over the next 10 to 15 years.

"I'm really passionate about protecting communities," Suen said.

However, challenges remain. Suen said there are numerous agricultural levees near Tenmile Slough that are not known to meet current standards, and officials do not yet know their full condition.

He said continued improvements and planning will be necessary to prepare the region for future flooding.