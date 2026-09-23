Stockton high school teacher arrested in child sexual abuse material case, CHP says

A Stockton teacher was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possessing child sexual abuse material after investigators found it on a computer at his home, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP identified him as Nickolas Turpen-Arends, 40, a culinary arts teacher at Lincoln High School.

Investigators allege Turpen-Arends had more than 65,000 images of child sexual abuse material, CHP said. A full forensic examination of the computer is still underway.

CHP's Computer Crimes Investigation Unit spent months investigating an internet protocol address before serving a search warrant at his Stockton home Sept. 22. The agency's SWAT team assisted. Investigators found the material during a preliminary examination of a desktop computer.

Turpen-Arends was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to CHP.

School administrators are aware of the arrest and are cooperating with investigators, the agency said.