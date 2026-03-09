Woman shot in Stockton while riding in vehicle

A woman riding in a vehicle in Stockton was shot and injured in one of two unrelated shootings in the city on Sunday that resulted in injuries, police said.

The Stockton Police Department said in a social media post Monday that the shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday on West March Lane, just west of Pershing Avenue in the city's Lakeview District. A 39-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man were driving through the area when their vehicle was shot at, police said.

The woman was taken to the hospital, and her condition was not known, police said, while the man was not injured.

There was no suspect description provided.

Earlier Sunday, police said a man accidentally shot himself on North Sierra Nevada Street between Park and E. Fremont streets east of the Civic Center area. The man, identified as 49-year-old Ben Butler, was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms and had an outstanding arrest warrant, police said.

Butler was treated at a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening and arrested on weapon and warrant charges, police said.