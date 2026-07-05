2 shootings in Stockton leave 2 dead, police investigating

Two shootings in Stockton early Sunday morning that each left a person dead are under investigation.

The first shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. along East March Lane near the Food 4 Less. Police said a 42-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said. No information about a suspect was known.

At about 3 a.m., police responded to another shooting on Montgomery Avenue near Amherst Drive after a 36-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a hospital and later died, police said.

There was also no suspect information known.

Police confirmed the two shootings are not connected.