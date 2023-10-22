Starbucks in Stockton hit with stray bullets during exchange of gunfire

STOCKTON - Employees at a Stockton Starbucks had a big mess to clean up, including sweeping up glass, Saturday after the store was hit by stray bullets.

According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, one person was walking in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue when another person in a car drove by and shot at the pedestrian. The pedestrian fired back at the vehicle and the shooters left the area.

During the exchange of gunfire, several bullets hit the Starbucks, breaking several windows on the front of the business.

Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. So far, no suspects in the shooting have been identified.