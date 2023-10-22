Watch CBS News
Local News

Starbucks in Stockton hit with stray bullets during exchange of gunfire

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

STOCKTON - Employees at a Stockton Starbucks had a big mess to clean up, including sweeping up glass, Saturday after the store was hit by stray bullets. 

According to the Stockton Police Department, at around 10:10 a.m. Saturday, one person was walking in the 1800 block of Pacific Avenue when another person in a car drove by and shot at the pedestrian. The pedestrian fired back at the vehicle and the shooters left the area.

During the exchange of gunfire, several bullets hit the Starbucks, breaking several windows on the front of the business. 

Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. So far, no suspects in the shooting have been identified.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 6:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.