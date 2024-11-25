Shooting during house party near Stockton leaves 17-year-old dead

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a shooting during a house party left a teenager dead in Central California over the weekend.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says, just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to E. Whitehouse Road, off of N. Jack Tone Road and east of Stockton, to investigate a report of shots fired.

First responders found a 17-year-old boy had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, but deputies say the teen later died from his injuries.

Press Release: Homicide Investigation in Stockton



Saturday, November 23, 2024



Witnesses told detectives that the shooting happened during a large house party. Several people are believed to have been involved, but no suspect descriptions have been released at this point in the investigation.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is also unclear.

The name of the teen who died has not yet been released by authorities.

Detectives are urging people with any information surrounding the incident to call the sheriff's office.