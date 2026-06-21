Families celebrate Father's Day at the Stockton Ports game

There's just something about Father's Day and America's pastime sport: baseball. While the Athletics hosted the Angels in Sacramento, their Single-A affiliate minor league team, Stockton Ports, hosted lots of dads who were excited to take their kids, young and grown, out to the ball game.

Taking in a home run at his first baseball game, 1-year-old Asher and his dad, Dominic Blanchard, celebrated more than baseball, but being able to bring home his son after he spent some time in the NICU.

"It's incredible," Blanchard said. "This kid's a fighter right here, man. He keeps me going every day. He keeps me getting up every day. Yeah, I'm just blessed to have him in my life."

As a baseball player himself, he was excited to dress his boy up in a jersey. Dominic placed Asher on the back of his pick-up truck to capture the moment before entering the ballpark together, the first of many.

"I just grew up playing ball, my entire life," Blanchard said. "It's kind of what kept me out of trouble. My pops wasn't around and stuff, so I just hope to be there for him and guide him."

Blanchard has learned this past year, being a first-time father, that "you got to grow up, put your own BS to the side, and just be there for your kid."

From first-time games to father-son traditions, Donovan Pam Sr. and Donovan Pam Jr. have been coming for almost a decade. It's 6-year-old Donovan III's second time at the game and first time on Father's Day, who said it feels fun to spend time with them and that they love each other.

"Excellent, what a blessing," Pam Sr. said. "Stay happy and treat people the way you're supposed to be treated, and we'll be all right."

Donovan Sr. grew up playing baseball, loves the game, and said Vida Blue used to come to his house. Donovan Jr. said they also grew up playing baseball and it's something they want to keep going with their sons as his brother, Dominic, is away serving in the U.S. Army.

"He's my best friend," Pam Jr. said about his father. "My hero. He means everything."

For these families, baseball is more than just a game; it's quality time together. Bradley is a father of two, 5-year-old Addisyn and 3-year-old Avarie. He and his wife, Alaina, live in Tracy with their girls and don't want to swing and miss on any moments together.

"Just hanging out together is something not too common this year, there's no screens here, there's none of that stuff, it's just out here enjoying the game," Bradley said.

Bradley also grew up playing baseball and enjoys watching the game with his daughters, and plans on getting his oldest daughter into softball this year.

"It brings camaraderie," Bradley said. "It's teamwork. You've got to have all nine guys to win the game, and it just teaches everything. It's just a great life lesson to watch baseball, be part of it."

Both his daughters love to go to the "big yellow park" with their dad, and, for Addisyn, playing with Play-Doh.

The Ports, who played as their alternate Copa de la Diversión name, the Cheladas, also gave an option to give dad a shout-out on the jumbotron during a game where the Cheladas shut out the Visalia Rawhide, 8-0.