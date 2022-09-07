Watch CBS News
Stockton police searching for suspected burglar

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

STOCKTON - Police in Stockton are asking for the public's help to catch a suspected burglar. 

On August 11, 2022, an unknown male suspect burglarized a business in the 3200 block of W March Lane, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. Police did not say whether anything was stolen from the business or if any damage was caused by the burglar.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact police Detective Sandrio at 937-8585 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 9:28 AM

