Stockton police searching for suspected burglar

STOCKTON - Police in Stockton are asking for the public's help to catch a suspected burglar.

On August 11, 2022, an unknown male suspect burglarized a business in the 3200 block of W March Lane, according to a Stockton Police Department statement. Police did not say whether anything was stolen from the business or if any damage was caused by the burglar.

Police urge anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact police Detective Sandrio at 937-8585 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 946-0600. Callers can remain anonymous.

SPD NEWS: WHO'S THAT WEDNESDAY? #StocktonCrimeStoppers Case# 22-26547 On August 11, 2022, an unknown male suspect... Posted by Stockton Police Department on Wednesday, September 7, 2022