Stockton man faces attempted murder charge for Tracy bar shooting

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

TRACY — A Stockton man faces an attempted murder charge for a shooting that happened outside of a bar in Tracy on December 3, authorities said Thursday.

The suspect was identified as James Michael Villareal, 35. Villareal was arrested on Monday and has since been booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Tracy Police Department said the shooting happened just before 8:45 p.m. outside of a bar along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Reports were that shots were fired after an altercation occurred.

Detectives were able to identify Villareal as the suspected gunman through interviews with the victim and witness, and surveillance footage from nearby cameras.

Villareal was located in the Bay Area at the time of his arrest. Contra Costa County sheriff's deputies assisted in detaining him.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 5:53 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

