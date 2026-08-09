Stockton police investigating homicide after person attacked with a bat

Stockton police said they are investigating a homicide after a report of someone being attacked with a bat Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of E. Mariposa Road for a report of a person being assaulted with a bat.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man who was unresponsive and had multiple serious injuries. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect, police said.