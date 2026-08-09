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Stockton police investigating homicide after person attacked with a bat

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

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Stockton police said they are investigating a homicide after a report of someone being attacked with a bat Sunday morning.

Officers were called around 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of E. Mariposa Road for a report of a person being assaulted with a bat.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man who was unresponsive and had multiple serious injuries. He was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect, police said.

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