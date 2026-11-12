Stockton I-5 crash leaves person dead after 2 vehicles strike them

A person was killed after being struck by two vehicles on Interstate 5 in Stockton early Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported just before 1:30 a.m. on northbound I-5 south of Hammer Lane.

CHP said two women had been traveling in a Ford that ran out of gas on the right shoulder. One stayed inside the vehicle while the other walked away.

Investigators said a pedestrian then walked into the number 1 lane and was struck by a Honda traveling about 68 mph. A Hyundai traveling behind the Honda at about the same speed also struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian died at the scene, authorities said. No details about the person have been released at this time.

CHP said both drivers stopped and cooperated with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation, and officials have not determined whether drugs or alcohol were factors.