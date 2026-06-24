Stockton sees its deadliest June in years after 3 homicides within days

Six homicides have been reported in Stockton this month, including three killings over a three-day span.

The latest homicide was reported on Tuesday after a man was stabbed in the 400 block of South San Joaquin Street in Downtown Stockton. Police said the man, who was in his 30s, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

On Monday, an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the 400 block of West Weber Avenue.

A day earlier, on Father's Day, a 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the 9500 block of Kelley Drive.

The three deaths bring Stockton's homicide total to 15 so far this year.

June 2026 is the city's deadliest June in four years. Stockton reported two homicides in June 2025, five in June 2024 and one in June 2023.

Despite the recent violence, Stockton's overall homicide total remains lower than it was at this point last year. The city had reported 19 homicides by the end of June 2025.

Residents said they want city leaders to focus on removing guns from the streets and creating more programs and safe spaces for young people.

"Get the guns off the street," Stockton resident Sabrina Angeles said.

Violence was also discussed during Tuesday's Stockton City Council meeting as council members considered and approved a new mask ordinance.

Stockton Deputy Police Chief Morris said the ordinance would give officers an additional tool while enforcing the law fairly.

"It is an additional tool," Morris said. "Our officers will enforce the law and be unbiased to ensure that the community remains safe."

Police have not announced arrests in the three most recent homicide investigations.